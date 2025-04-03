Carlos Carrasco News: Rides big lead in first win of 2025

Carrasco (1-0) picked up the win after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in 5.1 innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

After giving up three runs in two innings of mop-up duty during Saturday's 20-9 rout of Milwaukee, Carrasco was sharper Thursday while being staked to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Two Alek Thomas groundouts resulted in a pair of runs in the second and fourth innings, and Lourdes Gurriel doubled to plate another during Carrasco's two-run fourth frame. It's unclear how long the veteran right-hander will maintain a rotation spot, with Clarke Schmidt (shoulder) targeting a mid-April return, but Carrasco's next start is currently penciled in for early next week in Detroit.