Carlos Correa Injury: Expected back Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

The Twins are expected to activate Correa from the 7-day concussion injured Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

There was no corresponding move announced with Ryan Fitzgerald's demotion to Triple-A St. Paul, pointing to Correa being ready to roll on the first day he's eligible to be activated. He's missed the past week of action after experiencing concussion symptoms as a result of a collision with teammate Byron Buxton, but Correa's symptoms have dissipated and he will skip a rehab assignment and go directly back onto the Twins' active roster.

Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins
