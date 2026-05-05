Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa Injury: Facing extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Correa will miss multiple weeks, possibly months, due to a significant left ankle injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa injured his ankle while taking batting practice before Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. He's slated to visit a specialist Wednesday to determine exactly what he's dealing with, but the Astros aren't optimistic that they'll receive good news. The 31-year-old has been working as Houston's primary shortstop with Jeremy Pena (hamstring) on the injured list, though that title will likely now belong to Nick Allen until Pena returns.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
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