Carlos Correa Injury: Facing extended absence
Correa will miss multiple weeks, possibly months, due to a significant left ankle injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Correa injured his ankle while taking batting practice before Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. He's slated to visit a specialist Wednesday to determine exactly what he's dealing with, but the Astros aren't optimistic that they'll receive good news. The 31-year-old has been working as Houston's primary shortstop with Jeremy Pena (hamstring) on the injured list, though that title will likely now belong to Nick Allen until Pena returns.
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