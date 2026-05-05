Carlos Correa Injury: Facing extended absence

Correa will miss multiple weeks, possibly months, due to a significant left ankle injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa injured his ankle while taking batting practice before Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. He's slated to visit a specialist Wednesday to determine exactly what he's dealing with, but the Astros aren't optimistic that they'll receive good news. The 31-year-old has been working as Houston's primary shortstop with Jeremy Pena (hamstring) on the injured list, though that title will likely now belong to Nick Allen until Pena returns.