Carlos Correa Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Astros transferred Correa (ankle) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Josh Hader (biceps), who was activated from the 60-day IL on Tuesday. Correa is out for the season following surgery last month to repair the tendon in his left ankle.
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