Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Astros transferred Correa (ankle) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Josh Hader (biceps), who was activated from the 60-day IL on Tuesday. Correa is out for the season following surgery last month to repair the tendon in his left ankle.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
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