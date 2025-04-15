Carlos Correa Injury: Pulled with wrist injury

Correa was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets due to left wrist soreness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Correa was favoring his left hand/wrist after taking a swing in the fifth inning, and he had to leave the game without finishing his at-bat. If the 30-year-old infielder ends up needing to miss any amount of time, Brooks Lee would be next in line for more starts at shortstop.