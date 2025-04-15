Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Correa Injury: Pulled with wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 6:47pm

Correa was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets due to left wrist soreness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Correa was favoring his left hand/wrist after taking a swing in the fifth inning, and he had to leave the game without finishing his at-bat. If the 30-year-old infielder ends up needing to miss any amount of time, Brooks Lee would be next in line for more starts at shortstop.

