Carlos Correa Injury: Returning Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Correa (neck) will resume playing in the Grapefruit League on Monday against the Cardinals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's worth noting that Correa will be starting at shortstop during his return to play -- something that may become more common while Jeremy Pena sits with a fractured finger. If Pena's absence extends into the regular season, Correa would slide back over to shortstop while Isaac Paredes starts at the hot corner.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
