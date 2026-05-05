Carlos Correa Injury: Scratched with ankle injury
Correa was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Dodgers due to a left ankle injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Correa will miss Tuesday's game after injuring himself during pregame batting practice. The severity of his injury is still unclear, though the Astros will presumably offer more information after they take a closer look at him. In the meantime, Nick Allen will shift to shortstop to cover for Correa, and Braden Shewmake will enter the lineup to start at third base.
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