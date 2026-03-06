Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa Injury: Scratched with neck stiffness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Correa was scratched from Friday's Grapefruit League lineup versus the Nationals due to stiffness on the right side of his neck, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Astros manager Joe Espada said of Correa that "we'll see how he feels tomorrow," so it's fair to call the veteran infielder day-to-day for now. Correa had been slated to start at third base Friday, but he is a candidate to slide over to shortstop if Jeremy Pena (finger) isn't ready for Opening Day.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Correa
