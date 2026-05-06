Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa Injury: Set for season-ending ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Correa will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a tendon tear in his left ankle, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Correa hurt his ankle during batting practice prior to Tuesday's contest versus the Yankees, and the decision to have surgery was made after he consulted with a foot specialist. The expectation is that Correa will require 6-to-8 months to recover, so he should be ready for spring training next year. With Correa out, Isaac Paredes will serve as the Astros' everyday third baseman, and Nick Allen should be the primary shortstop until Jeremy Pena (hamstring) returns.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
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