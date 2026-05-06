Carlos Correa Injury: Shelved with season-ending injury
The Astros placed Correa (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction was merely a formality after Correa told media members earlier Wednesday that he would require season-ending surgery after tearing a tendon in his left ankle during batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Correa will face an expected recovery timeline of 6-to-8 months, which should put him on track to be ready for the start of spring training. Houston recalled Shay Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding transaction, but Isaac Paredes should step in as the Astros' everyday third baseman in Correa's absence. In the short term, Nick Allen and Braden Shewmake are likely to share the shortstop position until Jeremy Pena (hamstring) is activated from the IL.
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