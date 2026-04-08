Carlos Correa Injury: Sitting out again with illness
Correa is absent from the lineup for a second straight day Wednesday in Colorado due to illness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Correa wasn't at the ballpark at all Tuesday, but he was there Wednesday and went through a light workout. It's possible he will be available off the bench, but Correa will aim to return to the Astros' starting lineup Friday in Seattle after his team is idle Thursday. Isaac Paredes will handle third base duties again Wednesday.
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