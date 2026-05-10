Carlos Correa Injury: Surgery on tap Monday
Correa is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday in Houston to repair the tendon in his left ankle, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros could provide an official timeline for Correa's return once surgery is completed, but the veteran infielder has already been ruled out for the season and is expected to require around 6-to-8 months to fully recover from the procedure. Correa slashed .279/.369/.418 with three home runs, one stolen base, 16 RBI and 22 runs over 141 plate appearances in 32 games before suffering the ankle injury in batting practice prior to Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.
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