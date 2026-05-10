Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa Injury: Surgery on tap Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 10:00am

Correa is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday in Houston to repair the tendon in his left ankle, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros could provide an official timeline for Correa's return once surgery is completed, but the veteran infielder has already been ruled out for the season and is expected to require around 6-to-8 months to fully recover from the procedure. Correa slashed .279/.369/.418 with three home runs, one stolen base, 16 RBI and 22 runs over 141 plate appearances in 32 games before suffering the ankle injury in batting practice prior to Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Correa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Correa See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
Author Image
Mark Strotman
18 days ago