Carlos Correa Injury: Will shift to SS if Pena not ready
Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday on Foul Territory that Correa (neck) would move to shortstop if Jeremy Pena (finger) isn't available Opening Day.
Pena's status for the opener hasn't been determined yet, as he will have his fractured right ring finger reevaluated in two weeks. If Pena requires a trip to the injured list, Correa will slide over to his familiar shortstop position and Isaac Paredes will be installed at third base. Correa is dealing with a minor injury of his own, having been scratched from Friday's Grapefruit League lineup with a stiff neck, but he's day-to-day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Correa See More
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets2 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30015 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base22 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams24 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30043 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Correa See More