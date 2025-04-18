Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Correa (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting fifth against Atlanta on Friday.

Correa tweaked his left wrist against the Mets on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI and missed Wednesday's contest, but the injury doesn't appear to be of much concern as he's back in the lineup for Friday's series opener. Correa has begun the season slashing .164/.227/.246 with five walks, five runs scored and four RBI in 66 plate appearances.

Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
