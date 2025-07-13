Menu
Carlos Correa News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Correa (ankle) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup Sunday against the Pirates, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The veteran shortstop sat out Saturday after being removed from Friday's contest due to a mild right ankle sprain, but he's back in action Sunday for the final game before the All-Star break. Correa is hitting .281 (9-for-32) through nine games in July, though he has just two extra-base hits (both doubles) and a .344 slugging percentage.

