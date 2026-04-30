Carlos Correa News: Out of Game 2 lineup

Correa isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Correa went 1-for-5 with a strikeout during a loss in the early game Thursday, and he'll stay put in the dugout to begin the nightcap. His absence will allow Braden Shewmake to pick up a start at shortstop while batting ninth.