Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa News: Out of Game 2 lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Correa isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Correa went 1-for-5 with a strikeout during a loss in the early game Thursday, and he'll stay put in the dugout to begin the nightcap. His absence will allow Braden Shewmake to pick up a start at shortstop while batting ninth.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
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