Carlos Correa News: Out of Game 2 lineup
Correa isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Correa went 1-for-5 with a strikeout during a loss in the early game Thursday, and he'll stay put in the dugout to begin the nightcap. His absence will allow Braden Shewmake to pick up a start at shortstop while batting ninth.
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