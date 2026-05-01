Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa News: Productive night in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Correa went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Correa was responsible for the Astros' only run, launching a solo shot in the third inning. The 31-year-old also recorded his third three-hit performance of the season and has now tallied five extra-base hits, six runs scored and six RBI over his past 10 games. He's been impressive in the early going, slashing .288/.370/.441 with three homers, 15 RBI, 21 runs scored and a stolen base across 127 plate appearances.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
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