Carlos Correa News: Productive night in loss
Correa went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.
Correa was responsible for the Astros' only run, launching a solo shot in the third inning. The 31-year-old also recorded his third three-hit performance of the season and has now tallied five extra-base hits, six runs scored and six RBI over his past 10 games. He's been impressive in the early going, slashing .288/.370/.441 with three homers, 15 RBI, 21 runs scored and a stolen base across 127 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Correa See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 292 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?9 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1912 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Correa See More