Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa News: Reaches three times, steals base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Correa went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Athletics.

Correa struck out in each of his first two plate appearances but walked and stole a base before scoring on a Cam Smith single in the fifth. He singled and scored in the seventh and singled home a run in the top of the 10th inning to give Houston a 10-9 lead. Through 10 games this season, Correa is slashing .263/.349/.368 with one home run, eight RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and a 5:6 BB:K across 43 trips to the plate.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
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