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Carlos Correa News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Correa isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

Correa is slashing .283/.360/.489 against southpaws since 2024, but he'll step out of the lineup Tuesday despite left-hander Kyle Freeland taking the mound for Colorado. Isaac Paredes will man the hot corner instead and bat fourth.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
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