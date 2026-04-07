Carlos Correa News: Resting Tuesday
Correa isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Correa is slashing .283/.360/.489 against southpaws since 2024, but he'll step out of the lineup Tuesday despite left-hander Kyle Freeland taking the mound for Colorado. Isaac Paredes will man the hot corner instead and bat fourth.
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