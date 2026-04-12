Carlos Correa News: Resting up Sunday
Correa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Though Correa returned from a recent two-game absence due to an illness and proceeded to go 4-for-9 with a double and three runs while starting in the Astros' first two games in Seattle, manager Joe Espada indicated that the veteran infielder isn't yet 100 percent recovered from the ailment, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. Correa will receive Sunday off as a result, though the expectation is that he'll be back in the lineup for Monday's series finale.
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