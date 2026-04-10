Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa News: Returning to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Correa (illness) will start at third base and bat sixth against the Mariners on Friday.

Correa missed the Astros' last two games while recovering from an illness. The 31-year-old had been trending upward prior to getting sick, going 7-for-26 (.269) with seven RBI and eight runs scored in his last seven games.

Carlos Correa
Houston Astros
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