Carlos Correa News: Smacks second homer of 2025

Correa went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and an RBI single in Tuesday's 9-1 win over Baltimore.

Correa gave the Twins a 5-0 lead in the third inning, when he took Cade Povich deep to left-center field for a two-run blast. Correa added an RBI single in the seventh frame and finished with a season-high three RBI in the blowout win. He has recorded at least two hits in six of his last 10 games, and over that span he has gone 15-for-43 (.349) with six runs scored, one home run and six RBI.