Carlos Cortes News: Back in lineup Sunday
Cortes is starting in right field and batting second Sunday against the Giants.
The 28-year-old sat the past two games despite the fact that the Giants sent out right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll rejoin the starting nine Sunday versus righty Adrian Houser. Cortes has a .226/.242/.290 slash line through 10 games in May, and his absence the past two days helped to get top prospect Henry Bolte into the lineup. Cortes still has an impressive .946 OPS on the season, but Bolte could cut into his playing time further if the struggles continue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Cortes See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 107 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Cortes See More