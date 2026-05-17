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Carlos Cortes News: Back in lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Cortes is starting in right field and batting second Sunday against the Giants.

The 28-year-old sat the past two games despite the fact that the Giants sent out right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll rejoin the starting nine Sunday versus righty Adrian Houser. Cortes has a .226/.242/.290 slash line through 10 games in May, and his absence the past two days helped to get top prospect Henry Bolte into the lineup. Cortes still has an impressive .946 OPS on the season, but Bolte could cut into his playing time further if the struggles continue.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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