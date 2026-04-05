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Carlos Cortes News: Drives in two runs Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Cortes went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, one run scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Astros.

Cortes made his third start of the young season Sunday and had a pair of RBI hits in the AL West slugfest. Denzel Clarke later pinch-ran for Cortes in the seventh inning, and Cortes has yet to finish a game he's started this season. Through 10 plate appearances, Cortes is 4-for-8 with two doubles and a pair of RBI.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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