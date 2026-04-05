Carlos Cortes News: Drives in two runs Sunday
Cortes went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, one run scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Astros.
Cortes made his third start of the young season Sunday and had a pair of RBI hits in the AL West slugfest. Denzel Clarke later pinch-ran for Cortes in the seventh inning, and Cortes has yet to finish a game he's started this season. Through 10 plate appearances, Cortes is 4-for-8 with two doubles and a pair of RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Cortes See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country41 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends195 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups204 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target226 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target247 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Cortes See More