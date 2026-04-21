Carlos Cortes News: Goes deep in four-hit effort
Cortes went 4-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 win against Seattle.
Cortes opened the scoring for the Athletics with a 379-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. He added three singles to finish with his first career four-hit performance. Cortes didn't play much early in the campaign but has started five of the A's past six games, either in left field or right field or at DH. He rarely hits against lefties (Cortes has just two plate appearances against southpaws this season and has gone 2-for-2) but has shown himself to be very capable of hitting big-league pitching, posting a .333/.417/.548 slash line with two home runs, seven RBI and a 6:2 BB:K through 48 total plate appearances.
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