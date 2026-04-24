Carlos Cortes News: Goes deep twice in win

Cortes went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the Rangers.

Cortes clubbed one of three first-inning, solo homers for the Athletics and later broke the game open with a three-run shot in the fifth. The 28-year-old has carried a productive bat of late, going 10-for-21 with two doubles, three homers, five RBI and four runs during a modest five-game hit streak. That strong run has boosted his OPS for the season to 1.028, and he's delivered that with a miniscule 6.5 percent strikeout rate.