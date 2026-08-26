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Carlos Cortes News: Homers, drives in two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 6:08am

Cortes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Minnesota.

Cortes supplied the game's first runs, taking Taj Bradley deep with two outs in the second inning after Alika Williams doubled. The blast proved particularly important with Gage Jump keeping Minnesota off the board until the seventh, and it ultimately stood as the decisive hit in the Athletics' victory. Cortes has now gone deep eight times this season, while Tuesday's performance raised his batting average to .258 and his OPS to .739.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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