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Carlos Cortes News: Keeps rolling with first triple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Cortes went 3-for-4 with a two-run triple in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

The three-bagger was Cortes' first of the season and the second of his career. The 28-year-old outfielder has been a pleasant surprise so far for the A's, posting a 1.122 OPS over his first 61 at-bats. Cortes has been especially hot in his last seven outings, during which he's batting .538 with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBI covering 26 at-bats.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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