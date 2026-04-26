Carlos Cortes News: Keeps rolling with first triple

Cortes went 3-for-4 with a two-run triple in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

The three-bagger was Cortes' first of the season and the second of his career. The 28-year-old outfielder has been a pleasant surprise so far for the A's, posting a 1.122 OPS over his first 61 at-bats. Cortes has been especially hot in his last seven outings, during which he's batting .538 with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBI covering 26 at-bats.