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Carlos Cortes News: Moves into regular role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Cortes will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Cortes will crack the Athletics lineup for the fourth time in five games, with the latter three starts coming at DH. Though the Athletics may shield Cortes from select left-handers, the 28-year-old looks as though he'll be in line for regular playing time against righties while Brent Rooker (oblique) is on the shelf. Cortes has wielded a hot bat in the early going, slashing .333/.455/.611 with three extra-base knocks in 22 plate appearances.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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