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Carlos Cortes News: Nabs first steal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Cortes went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

Cortes drove in the Athletics' lone run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning before swiping his first career bag in the seventh. The 28-year-old has cooled off a bit, going just 6-for-24 to open the month of May, but he's still slashing an outstanding .355/.408/.570 with four homers, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored across 103 plate appearances this season. He continues to sit against most southpaws despite going 5-for-8 against them in the early going.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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