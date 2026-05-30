Carlos Cortes News: Sitting again Saturday
Cortes is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Yankees on Saturday.
Cortes is out of the A's lineup for a second consecutive game, though the Yankees are sending southpaw Ryan Weathers to the mound for Saturday's contest. Colby Thomas will draw the start at right field and bat out of the leadoff spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Cortes See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 264 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 255 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 2010 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Cortes See More