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Carlos Cortes News: Sitting again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Cortes is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Yankees on Saturday.

Cortes is out of the A's lineup for a second consecutive game, though the Yankees are sending southpaw Ryan Weathers to the mound for Saturday's contest. Colby Thomas will draw the start at right field and bat out of the leadoff spot.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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