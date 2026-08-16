Carlos Cortes News: Sitting against southpaw
Cortes is absent from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
With left-hander Cody Bradford toeing the slab for the Rangers, the left-handed-hitting Cortes will sit out the rubber match of the series. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Max Muncy, who will bat seventh as the Athletics' designated hitter.
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