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Carlos Cortes News: Sitting against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 12:03pm

Cortes is absent from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

With left-hander Cody Bradford toeing the slab for the Rangers, the left-handed-hitting Cortes will sit out the rubber match of the series. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Max Muncy, who will bat seventh as the Athletics' designated hitter.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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