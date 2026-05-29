Carlos Cortes News: Taking seat Friday
Cortes isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Cortes will stay put in the dugout after going 1-for-8 with three walks during the Athletics' last series against Seattle. Colby Thomas will start in right field Friday and bat leadoff.
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