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Carlos Cortes News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Cortes isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.

Cortes will stay put in the dugout after going 1-for-8 with three walks during the Athletics' last series against Seattle. Colby Thomas will start in right field Friday and bat leadoff.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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