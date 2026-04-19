Carlos Cortes News: Taking seat Sunday
Cortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Cortes and fellow left-handed hitters Jeff McNeil and Lawrence Butler will hit the bench for the series finale while southpaw Noah Schultz takes the hill for the White Sox. Since Brent Rooker (oblique) landed on the injured list April 10, Cortes has gained a foothold in the Athletics' regular lineup versus right-handed pitching while shuffling between the corner-outfield spots and designated hitter.
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