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Carlos Cortes News: Tallies three RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Cortes went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a walk in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Cortes came to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning, lacing a bases-clearing double to give the Athletics an early 3-0 lead. The 29-year-old has racked up seven RBI over the past three games, matching the seven RBI he recorded across his previous 30 contests. Overall, Cortes is slashing .260/.337/.415 with seven homers, 35 RBI, 23 runs and two stolen bases across 91 games this season.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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