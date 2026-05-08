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Carlos Cortes News: Tallies two hits Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Cortes went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

Cortes accounted for two of the Athletics' 13 hits in Thursday's blowout road victory, including an RBI single in the third inning. It marked the outfielder's ninth multi-hit effort of the season as he continues to emerge as a major offensive threat with increased playing time. The 28-year-old owns an OPS north of 1.000, slashing .373/.435/.602 with four homers, five doubles, a triple, 14 RBI and 11 runs across 29 appearances in 2026.

Carlos Cortes
Sacramento Athletics
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