Carlos D. Rodriguez News: Optioned to Gwinnett

Atlanta optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Rodriguez was able to secure a major-league contract from Atlanta during the offseason despite having just 31 games of Triple-A experience from his time in the Brewers organization. Unsurprisingly, he'll head back to the minors to begin the 2025 campaign, though the 24-year-old could crack the majors if Atlanta runs into depth problems with its big-league outfield.