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Carlos Duran News: Earns win in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Duran (1-0) earned the win over the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Making his first appearance of the season, Duran worked a scoreless ninth inning before the Royals rallied for a walk-off victory. He was acquired from the Dodgers at the trade deadline and posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 64:29 K:BB across 45.2 innings at Triple-A before making his debut Tuesday.

Carlos Duran
Kansas City Royals
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