Carlos Duran headshot

Carlos Duran News: Joins new organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

The Athletics acquired Duran from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

Duran spent time at three levels in the minors in 2024, accruing a 3.71 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 73:32 K:BB In 53.1 innings spanning 19 starts. The Dodgers have ample depth in the rotation and weren't likely to have a spot available for Duran anytime soon, but the move to the Athletics should enhance his chances of reaching the majors down the road. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely slot into the rotation with the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas.

Carlos Duran
Sacramento Athletics
