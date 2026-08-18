Carlos Duran News: Joins Royals' bullpen
The Royals recalled Duran from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Duran holds a 3.15 ERA and 64:29 KBB over 45.2 frames at the Triple-A level this season. His lone major-league appearance came in 2025 with the Athletics when he was charged with three runs while recording only one out.
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