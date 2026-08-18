Carlos Duran headshot

Carlos Duran News: Joins Royals' bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Royals recalled Duran from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Duran holds a 3.15 ERA and 64:29 KBB over 45.2 frames at the Triple-A level this season. His lone major-league appearance came in 2025 with the Athletics when he was charged with three runs while recording only one out.

Carlos Duran
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Duran See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Duran See More
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 21, 2023