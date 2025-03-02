Carlos Duran News: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Duran was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Sunday.

Duran will head to minor-league camp after appearing in two games with the Dodgers this spring, surrendering one run on two hits while striking out two batters over two innings. The right-hander spent the majority of the 2024 campaign with Double-A Tulsa, producing a 3.02 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 41.2 innings in 12 starts. It's unclear if Duran will begin the year with Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma, but either way, he'll look to impress in order to potentially get a shot at making his major-league debut in 2025.