Carlos Estevez Injury: Cactus League debut Friday
Estevez (back) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Angels, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Estevez has been slowed in camp by lower-back tightness but has been throwing off a mound without issue for several days and is nearly ready to test things out in a game setting. The 32-year-old is expected to have enough time to get ready for Opening Day and projects to open the season as the Royals' closer.
