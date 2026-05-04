Carlos Estevez headshot

Carlos Estevez Injury: Cleared for rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Estevez (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Estevez landed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of April with a left foot contusion, though his poor performance and velocity issues were arguably the biggest driving force of his IL stint. The veteran reliever's velocity has reportedly ticked back up of late in live batting practice sessions, but to what level isn't clear. Estevez has a chance to get his closer job back if he looks sharp on his rehab assignment, as Lucas Erceg has been up-and-down since taking over the ninth inning for Kansas City.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Estevez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Estevez See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago