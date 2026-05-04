Carlos Estevez Injury: Cleared for rehab games

Estevez (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Estevez landed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of April with a left foot contusion, though his poor performance and velocity issues were arguably the biggest driving force of his IL stint. The veteran reliever's velocity has reportedly ticked back up of late in live batting practice sessions, but to what level isn't clear. Estevez has a chance to get his closer job back if he looks sharp on his rehab assignment, as Lucas Erceg has been up-and-down since taking over the ninth inning for Kansas City.