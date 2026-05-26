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Carlos Estevez Injury: Could start throwing soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Estevez (shoulder) is slated to be re-examined by the team doctor Tuesday and could be cleared to resume throwing if he receives a positive evaluation, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Initially placed on the injured list April 1 due to a left foot contusion, Estevez began a rehab assignment earlier this month but made just one appearance before being shut down, after he was diagnosed with a rotator cuff strain in his right shoulder. While Estevez looks like he could start playing catch by the end of the week, he'll likely be ramped up slowly during his throwing program and will eventually need to head back out on another rehab assignment prior to being activated. During Estevez's extended absence, the Royals have leaned on Erceg as their closer, but Erceg owns a 5.06 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 21.1 innings on the season and hasn't made a strong case for keeping the job once Estevez is activated.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
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