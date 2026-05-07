Carlos Estevez Injury: Diagnosed with rotator cuff strain
Estevez (foot) was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Estevez made his first rehab appearance in the minors Wednesday as part of his recovery from a left foot injury, but he was removed after just two-thirds of an inning after displaying diminished velocity. Now that he's been officially diagnosed with a strained rotator cuff, the Royals will shut him down from throwing for three weeks before reevaluating him, at which point he may be cleared to restart a throwing program. Lucas Erceg will continue to work as Kansas City's go-to closer while Estevez is out.
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