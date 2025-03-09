Carlos Estevez Injury: Live BP on tap
Estevez (back) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Tuesday before potentially making his Cactus League debut Friday against the Angels, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander has been brought along slowly during the first half of camp due to lower-back tightness, but he's now ramping up his throwing program and is on the cusp of game action. Assuming everything goes well this week, Estevez should be able to make a few spring appearances and be ready for Opening Day.
