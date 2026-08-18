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Carlos Estevez Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Estevez (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment this week, MLB.com reports.

Estevez has been progressing in his recovery from a right rotator cuff strain, throwing bullpen sessions that have him on the verge of embarking on a rehab assignment. Given the right-hander's lengthy layoff, the Royals are likely to give him extended time to find his footing in the minor leagues before returning to the big-league roster. The 33-year-old has been out since April 1, initially due to a left foot contusion before suffering the shoulder injury in a rehab outing May 6.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
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