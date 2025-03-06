Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Estevez headshot

Carlos Estevez Injury: Progressing in bullpen sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Estevez (back) said he threw his "best bullpen" yet in Thursday's session and is scheduled for another Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Estevez has been dealing with mild lower-back tightness, which has prevented him from making a spring training appearance. The expected primary closer for the Royals still has some work to do before he can take the mound in a live game.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
