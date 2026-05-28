Carlos Estevez headshot

Carlos Estevez Injury: Resumes throwing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 9:46am

Estevez (shoulder) began playing catch Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

While on a rehab assignment for a left foot contusion May 6, Estevez was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain and subsequently shut down from throwing. The right-hander met with team doctors Tuesday for a re-evaluation and seemingly received positive news, as he has now resumed throwing. The development marks a step in the right direction, though Kansas City will likely proceed cautiously with the veteran's buildup, and he'll almost certainly require another rehab assignment, leaving his timetable for a return unclear. With Estevez sidelined, Lucas Erceg has stepped in as the Royals' closer and posted a 5.06 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB while converting 11 of 15 save opportunities across 21.1 innings.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
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