Carlos Estevez Injury: Slated to face hitters Tuesday

Estevez (foot) threw a two-up bullpen Saturday and is going to Arizona to face hitters Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Estevez has been shelved since April 1 due to a left foot contusion and has progressed slowly in recovery, though he is now making strides on the mound. In his lone outing of 2026, the right-hander blew a save, allowing six runs on four hits and two walks while recording just one out against Atlanta on March 28. Manager Matt Quatraro did not provide a specific figure but noted Estevez's fastball was in the 90-plus mph range, a detail worth monitoring after his velocity dipped during spring training and in his one regular-season appearance following a 95.9 mph average last season. Depending on how Tuesday's session goes, the 33-year-old could begin a rehab assignment in the near future. Lucas Erceg has handled closing duties in Estevez's absence, converting six of eight save opportunities with a 5.23 ERA and 1.65 WHIP.